Crisis Sparks Chaos in the Middle East: Khamenei's Death Deepens Regional Tensions

The Middle East is gripped by chaos following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, which has triggered intense military exchanges between Iran and the U.S.-Israel coalition. The attacks have sent shockwaves throughout global markets, disrupting key sectors like shipping, oil, and aviation.

U.S. President Donald Trump justified the attack as a deterrent against Iran's nuclear aspirations and missile development, although significant public support remains elusive. As regional tensions escalate, significant consequences loom over energy prices and global trade, particularly with the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed.

In Iran, the leadership void has sparked both mourning and celebration, highlighting internal divisions. The international community watches closely as regional power dynamics shift, with ramifications on political and economic stability playing out throughout the Middle East and beyond.

