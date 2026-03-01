Left Menu

RSS Chief's Private Visit to Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Lucknow

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Mohanlalganj centre of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Lucknow, interacting briefly with attendees. He was previously in Lucknow in February without public events. Meanwhile, RSS officials in Gorakhpur are organizing a Holi procession with prominent figures such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:35 IST
RSS Chief's Private Visit to Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Lucknow
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat made a quiet visit to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas center in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, emphasizing privacy by not engaging in public events during his stay.

In another development, RSS functionaries in Gorakhpur met to prepare for the upcoming grand Holi procession of Lord Narasimha, a significant cultural event promoting social unity.

The procession, set to start on March 4 from Ghantaghar Chowk, will feature prominent attendees, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior RSS personnel. The route encompasses several city landmarks, concluding back at Ghantaghar Chowk with an 'aarti'.

TRENDING

1
Crisis in West Asia: India's Strategic Response Amid Escalating Conflict

Crisis in West Asia: India's Strategic Response Amid Escalating Conflict

 India
2
Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Conflict

Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Confli...

 Global
3
Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 Global
4
Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026