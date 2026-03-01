RSS Chief's Private Visit to Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Lucknow

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat made a quiet visit to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas center in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, emphasizing privacy by not engaging in public events during his stay.

In another development, RSS functionaries in Gorakhpur met to prepare for the upcoming grand Holi procession of Lord Narasimha, a significant cultural event promoting social unity.

The procession, set to start on March 4 from Ghantaghar Chowk, will feature prominent attendees, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior RSS personnel. The route encompasses several city landmarks, concluding back at Ghantaghar Chowk with an 'aarti'.