Major Shipping Reroutes as Middle East Tensions Escalate

Shipping companies Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM are rerouting vessels due to increasing tensions in the Middle East. Escalating military conflicts have led these companies to avoid the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, opting for routes around Africa. Temporary surcharges and service suspensions are being implemented as safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:32 IST
Shipping companies like Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM are altering their shipping routes due to rising tensions in the Middle East, bypassing the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb Strait for safer passages around Africa.

This decision follows the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened military conflicts involving U.S., Israeli, and Iranian forces. Maersk announced halting Trans-Suez sailings, reversing efforts to resume services after global trade disruptions from Red Sea attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM are applying temporary conflict surcharges for affected regions. These companies emphasize commitment to safety and are suspending services through high-risk areas until further notice, adjusting operations in response to evolving security assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

