Gujarat: India's Emerging Semiconductor Powerhouse

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has projected Gujarat as India's burgeoning semiconductor hub, promising secure investments for future generations. He highlighted this at the Semiconnect Conference 2026, attended by key figures, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Sanghavi noted Gujarat's substantial role in India's manufacturing and exports, contributing significantly to the country's GDP and handling a major share of the nation's cargo. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms for bolstering India's global semiconductor standing, focusing on the upcoming Tata Group plant that will generate numerous jobs.

The deputy CM emphasized the state's capability as a partner in facilitation for investors, urging them to consider Gujarat as a long-term, stable investment destination. He assured that investments are protected for the foreseeable future, reinforcing Gujarat's policy stability and growth trajectory.