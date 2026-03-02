Left Menu

SEBI's Strategic Moves to Safeguard Retail Investors in F&O Market

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey discusses measures to protect retail investors from risks in the F&O segment. With a focus on weekly index options, SEBI aims to curb speculation while maintaining market innovation. Challenges include misleading online narratives and significant retail losses, leading to new regulations and statutory warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:26 IST
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the regulator's efforts to mitigate risks faced by retail investors in the futures and options (F&O) market. Addressing concerns, particularly around weekly index options, SEBI is strategically discouraging excessive speculation to safeguard investors.

Pandey emphasized that while derivatives markets play a crucial role in price discovery and hedging, heightened retail participation necessitates rigorous oversight. He pointed out that challenges had emerged, especially during expiry of weekly index options, prompting SEBI to release data illustrating significant retail losses.

To make traders aware of the risks, SEBI introduced statutory warnings akin to cigarette warnings, stating that '9 out of 10 traders are losing money in options.' This has been complemented by actions against misleading online influencers and high-frequency traders. Pandey noted that SEBI will continue using evidence-based regulation for market development, employing precise interventions rather than blunt measures.

