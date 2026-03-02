Left Menu

SEBI Tightens Grip on India's Derivatives Market Post-Jane Street Case

In response to the Jane Street episode, SEBI has intensified surveillance and regulatory measures in India's derivatives market. Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized strengthened oversight mechanisms, enhanced real-time monitoring, and targeted interventions while balancing investor protection and market development.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated stricter surveillance and regulatory practices in the country's derivatives market following the fallout from the Jane Street episode. SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey indicated that these measures have strengthened the rule framework and real-time monitoring.

Chairperson Pandey, in a dialogue with ANI, avoided commenting on specific cases due to policy but highlighted a significant reinforcement in oversight mechanisms post-Jane Street case. 'Our orders speak for themselves,' he emphasized, noting substantial regulatory responses including position limits and refined derivatives activity monitoring.

Pandey further detailed that SEBI has enhanced its real-time surveillance, particularly in highly speculative segments. He mentioned phased reforms in index options, describing the regulatory approach as precise and data-driven. Collaboration with fiduciary institutions has also intensified to better manage Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and systemic risks.

