Ashok Leyland Sees Robust Sales Growth in February 2026

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced a significant 24% rise in total sales for February 2026, reaching 22,157 units. This marks a considerable improvement from February 2025, when sales stood at 17,903 units.

The company's domestic sales witnessed a notable increase of 28%, amounting to 20,314 units as opposed to 15,879 units in the prior year. This growth was especially evident in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle sector, where sales jumped to 13,264 units compared to 10,110 units the previous year, reflecting a 31% rise.

Furthermore, Ashok Leyland reported growth in its light commercial vehicle segment, with sales rising to 7,050 units, up from 5,769 units in February 2025. These figures highlight the company's robust market performance and optimistic prospects in the commercial vehicle industry.

