Breaking Barriers: Vrindavan Widows Redefine Holi Celebrations

In a heartwarming break from tradition, over 200 widows in Vrindavan celebrated Holi, defying long-held societal norms. At the Gopinath temple, they joyfully participated in the festival with flowers and colors, marking a shift towards acceptance and inclusivity fostered by Sulabh International since the 2012 Supreme Court intervention.

Mathura | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:13 IST
In a symbolic departure from age-old customs, widows in Vrindavan joyously marked the festival of Holi at the iconic Gopinath temple on Monday. Breaking away from traditional taboos, over 200 widows, donned in white sarees, celebrated with exuberance at the event organized by Sulabh International.

The women, who came from five different ashrams, filled the temple with chants of 'Bansi waale ki jai' and danced to the tunes of 'Rasiya.' More than a ton of flowers and 700 kilograms of 'gulaal' were used during the festivities, which highlighted a growing movement of acceptance for widows in Indian society.

Once stigmatized and isolated, these women have gradually found a space to celebrate and socialize, thanks to the efforts led by Sulabh International and a 2012 Supreme Court mandate to improve their living conditions. The event reflects a cultural shift, with more widows stepping forward to reclaim their right to participate in such social functions.

