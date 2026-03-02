Left Menu

Return of the Cheetahs: India's Bold Revival Effort Takes Flight

Nine cheetahs from Botswana arrived in India to aid the cheetah population revival project at Kuno National Park. Part of a four-year plan, the project aims to reintroduce the world's fastest land animal to India decades after its extinction. With this batch, there are now 48 cheetahs in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:12 IST
Return of the Cheetahs: India's Bold Revival Effort Takes Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine cheetahs recently arrived from Botswana, marking a significant step in India's ambitious project to revive its cheetah population after nearly seven decades of extinction.

The cheetahs are currently in quarantine at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and are in good health, according to officials. Their arrival increases India's cheetah count to 48 as part of a four-year conservation plan.

Project Cheetah Director Uttam Sharma reported the cheetahs received their first meal on Monday, highlighting the ongoing efforts to ensure genetic diversity and reduce disease risks by distributing these majestic creatures across various sanctuaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
2
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
3
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026