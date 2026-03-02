Return of the Cheetahs: India's Bold Revival Effort Takes Flight

Nine cheetahs recently arrived from Botswana, marking a significant step in India's ambitious project to revive its cheetah population after nearly seven decades of extinction.

The cheetahs are currently in quarantine at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and are in good health, according to officials. Their arrival increases India's cheetah count to 48 as part of a four-year conservation plan.

Project Cheetah Director Uttam Sharma reported the cheetahs received their first meal on Monday, highlighting the ongoing efforts to ensure genetic diversity and reduce disease risks by distributing these majestic creatures across various sanctuaries.

