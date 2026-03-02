Drone Strikes on Ras Tanura: Escalation in Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery was temporarily closed following a drone strike, escalating regional tensions. The attack, linked to Tehran, is part of a broader response to a U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

Ras Tanura, a critical hub on Saudi Arabia's Gulf coast, has a daily capacity of 550,000 barrels and is pivotal for the kingdom's crude exports. The closure as a precautionary move highlights vulnerabilities in Gulf energy infrastructure.

The attack has exacerbated supply anxieties, especially with disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures climbed 10% as apprehensions mounted, casting uncertainty over the Gulf region's stability.

