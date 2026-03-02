Left Menu

Drone Strikes on Ras Tanura: Escalation in Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery was shut down following a drone attack, marking an escalation in regional conflict instigated by Tehran. The event has intensified supply concerns, impacted Gulf energy security, and contributed to a surge in oil prices by 10%. The attack could draw Gulf states into military operations against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:12 IST
Drone Strikes on Ras Tanura: Escalation in Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery was temporarily closed following a drone strike, escalating regional tensions. The attack, linked to Tehran, is part of a broader response to a U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

Ras Tanura, a critical hub on Saudi Arabia's Gulf coast, has a daily capacity of 550,000 barrels and is pivotal for the kingdom's crude exports. The closure as a precautionary move highlights vulnerabilities in Gulf energy infrastructure.

The attack has exacerbated supply anxieties, especially with disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures climbed 10% as apprehensions mounted, casting uncertainty over the Gulf region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

