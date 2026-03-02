Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Announces Exit from Japan's Agri-Machinery Sector

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to withdraw from its Japan agri-machinery business. Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co Ltd (MAM) will cease production and sales by fiscal 2027, following continued losses. The company will continue spare parts and warranty services, while providing re-employment support to affected employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra announced plans to exit its agri-machinery business in Japan as part of a strategic portfolio review. The withdrawal comes after the Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co Ltd (MAM) board approved the exit, citing ongoing losses.

While the company will cease production and sales by the first half of the 2027 fiscal year, it will continue to supply spare parts and offer warranty services. The decision, though challenging, is in the interest of financial sustainability, the company explained. Each business partner will be individually informed of the changes.

Furthermore, Mahindra & Mahindra will support re-employment efforts for employees affected by the withdrawal, except those involved in the continuing business. This move is part of their strategic effort to minimize inconvenience to stakeholders. The revenue from MAM operations for the year ending March 31, 2025, was reported at Rs 2,094.17 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

