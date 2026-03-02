Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Rattle U.S. Stock Markets

U.S. stock index futures plunged over 1% amid growing concerns that the Middle East conflict might persist, disrupting global trade and inflating prices. Sectors like airlines and banks suffered, while safe-haven assets and defense stocks surged. Rising oil prices could exacerbate inflation, complicating Federal Reserve decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:35 IST
Investors faced a turbulent Monday as U.S. stock index futures dropped more than 1%, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. The conflict poses risks of prolonged disruptions to global trade and mounting inflationary pressures.

Airlines and financial sectors bore the brunt of the premarket downturn, with major carriers halting flights amid an 8% surge in crude prices. Stocks of Delta and United Airlines fell by over 5%, while big banks like Bank of America and Citigroup saw over 2% declines.

Conversely, investors gravitated towards traditional safe havens, boosting the dollar and lifting precious metal prices. Defense stocks experienced gains, with Lockheed Martin, RTX, Kratos, and AeroVironment seeing significant upticks. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments, including U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, raised concerns of broader regional conflict, further influencing market dynamics.

