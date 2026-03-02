Sensex crashes 1,048.34 points to settle at 80,238.85; Nifty tumbles 312.95 points to 24,865.70.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:39 IST
