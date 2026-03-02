Left Menu

MSC Euribia Anchored: Safety Measures by Regional Authorities

The cruise ship MSC Euribia will remain docked in Dubai as per the guidance from regional U.S. military authorities. MSC Cruises is in contact with embassies and foreign offices to provide essential information about passengers onboard and to discuss potential repatriation plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:36 IST
The cruise ship MSC Euribia will remain anchored in the port of Dubai following directives from regional U.S. military authorities, an MSC Cruises spokesperson announced on Monday.

In a show of proactive communication, the company is in ongoing contact with embassies and foreign offices to share vital information about passengers onboard.

Efforts are also underway to understand and assist in the development of any repatriation plans for affected nationals.

