Odisha to Honor Biju Patnaik on His 110th Birth Anniversary

Odisha is set to honor the legacy of its former Chief Minister, Biju Patnaik, on his 110th birth anniversary. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced state-wide celebrations to commemorate his contributions to the state's history and India's independence struggle.

Debi Prasad Mishra, BJD's senior vice-president, revealed plans for district units to engage in joyous activities. The celebration will include floral tributes at Biju Patnaik's statues and meetings to highlight his heroic deeds.

Additionally, blood donation camps will be organized in several locations. Notable attendees at the BJD headquarters event will include Biju Patnaik's son, Naveen Patnaik, ensuring a memorable tribute to the late leader's impactful legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)