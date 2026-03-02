Left Menu

Inamo Accelerates Growth with USD 8 Million Series A Funding

Inamo, a quick commerce enablement platform, secured USD 8 million in Series A funding led by Prime Venture Partners. The funds will help expand its dark store network, onboard brands, and introduce new product categories. Inamo operates in six metros, processing over 1.8 million monthly orders.

Inamo, the quick commerce enablement platform, has successfully raised USD 8 million in its Series A funding round. This latest investment was spearheaded by Prime Venture Partners, with additional support from existing backers including Shastra VC, Antler India, and Gemba Capital.

The fresh capital, consisting of USD 6 million in equity and USD 2 million in venture debt, will allow the Mumbai-based company to scale its operations. Specifically, Inamo aims to broaden its dark store network, accelerate brand onboarding, and diversify into new product categories.

Having launched in 2024, Inamo has already established a significant footprint, operating 80 dark stores across six metropolitan regions, and handling over 1.8 million orders monthly. The recent funding infusion is set to propel Inamo into additional cities and expand its dark store total to over 200 by the end of 2026.

