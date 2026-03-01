India Infrastructure Finance Set for Historic IPO

The state-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) is set to go public, having secured necessary approvals for its initial public offering (IPO), according to the company's Managing Director Rohit Rishi.

This development was confirmed after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared the listing, marking a pivotal move in the government's disinvestment strategy. Currently fully owned by the central government, IIFCL plays a crucial role in financing infrastructure projects nationwide.

IIFCL aims to play a central role in infrastructure development, crucial for India's progress, according to Rishi. With a record profit increase and high annual disbursements last fiscal, the company is well-positioned to advance its strategic objectives, focusing on areas like renewable energy and digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)