Left Menu

India's Agro-Trade Faces Turmoil Amid US-Iran Tensions

The escalating US-Iran conflict threatens India's imports of edible sunflower oil and key fertilizer inputs, while agricultural exports to the Middle East and Europe could be disrupted. Shipping costs are rising due to imposed surcharges, impacting India's import and export dynamics and increasing market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:32 IST
India's Agro-Trade Faces Turmoil Amid US-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's agricultural import and export sectors are bracing for potential disruption due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran. The conflict poses a serious threat to the continuity of India's edible sunflower oil imports and key fertilizer inputs, vital for the upcoming kharif sowing season.

Shipping companies have responded to the conflict by imposing emergency conflict surcharges, raising freight costs significantly. French container giant CMA CGM is leading the pack, with surcharges as high as USD 4,000 per container. These increased costs are set to affect importers and could lead to a bottleneck of critical inputs like sulphur and sulphuric acid.

On the export front, India's shipments of oilmeal, and various agriculture and horticulture products to the Middle East and Europe are at risk. Rising crude oil prices further exacerbate the issue, creating ripples through India's crude and edible oil markets and complicating the logistics heavily relied upon by the export industry.

TRENDING

1
Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time has come to punish her for it: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time...

 India
2
Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

 Germany
3
Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.

Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit S...

 India
4
Escalation in the Middle East: A New Chapter of Tension Unfolds

Escalation in the Middle East: A New Chapter of Tension Unfolds

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026