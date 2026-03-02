India's Agro-Trade Faces Turmoil Amid US-Iran Tensions

India's agricultural import and export sectors are bracing for potential disruption due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran. The conflict poses a serious threat to the continuity of India's edible sunflower oil imports and key fertilizer inputs, vital for the upcoming kharif sowing season.

Shipping companies have responded to the conflict by imposing emergency conflict surcharges, raising freight costs significantly. French container giant CMA CGM is leading the pack, with surcharges as high as USD 4,000 per container. These increased costs are set to affect importers and could lead to a bottleneck of critical inputs like sulphur and sulphuric acid.

On the export front, India's shipments of oilmeal, and various agriculture and horticulture products to the Middle East and Europe are at risk. Rising crude oil prices further exacerbate the issue, creating ripples through India's crude and edible oil markets and complicating the logistics heavily relied upon by the export industry.