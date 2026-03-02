Escalation in the Middle East: Global Tensions Surge Amidst Conflict

In a major development in the Middle Eastern conflict, the Lebanese government has labeled Hezbollah's military actions as illegal, calling for the disarmament of the group. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that the authority to declare war or peace rests with the state, urging Hezbollah to restrict its activities to politics.

Simultaneously, tensions escalated with Iran targeting regional oil infrastructures. A drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery marked a significant escalation, drawing global attention as oil prices surged. Iran's continued military engagements, targeting US and Israeli forces, amplify regional instability and economic apprehension.

The US and Israel have escalated their military offensives against Iran, with developments including Kuwait's accidental downing of American jets amid Iranian aggression. The conflict's expansion, involving Iranian proxies, suggests an uncertain geopolitical future, as key international players, including the UK, signal support for US actions.