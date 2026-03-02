Middle East Conflict Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets

Oil prices saw a significant spike, the dollar gained strength, and stocks experienced a decline on Monday as tensions increased in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel conflict, threatening to derail a global economic recovery and potentially rekindle inflation. Brent crude increased by 8.3% to $78.5 a barrel, with U.S. crude also rising by 7.5%.

The geopolitical events led Israel to launch airstrikes targeting Iran and extend operations to Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Tehran responded with missile attacks, affecting the Gulf, Israel, and a British base in Cyprus. These developments raised concerns about prolonged disruption to energy markets.

The closure of key oil and gas facilities in the Middle East, coupled with Saudi Arabia's response to a drone attack by shutting a major refinery, put the spotlight on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for the world's seaborne oil trade. Financial markets worldwide responded with stock market declines and a renewed focus on the dollar as a safe haven asset.

