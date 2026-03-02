Apparel Exporters Demand Relief: Waive Demurrage Charges Amid Flight Disruptions

Apparel exporters are calling on the government to alleviate financial pressures by waiving demurrage charges at airports. This plea comes as flight disruptions linked to the West Asian crisis hamper the movement of export goods.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has communicated with the civil aviation ministry, stressing the adverse impact of international flight disturbances, which have led to route diversions, airspace restrictions, and operational challenges at airports.

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel highlighted the resulting cargo delays, attributing them to circumstances outside exporters' control. He urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to instruct Cargo Terminal Operators to waive these fees, alleviating the financial strain on exporters.