Apparel Exporters Demand Relief: Waive Demurrage Charges Amid Flight Disruptions
Apparel exporters have urged the government to waive demurrage charges at airports as ongoing West Asian crises disrupt flight operations, impacting cargo movement. The Apparel Export Promotion Council highlighted the significant delays caused by route restrictions and operational constraints, emphasizing the financial burden imposed on exporters due to stranded consignments.
- Country:
- India
Apparel exporters are calling on the government to alleviate financial pressures by waiving demurrage charges at airports. This plea comes as flight disruptions linked to the West Asian crisis hamper the movement of export goods.
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has communicated with the civil aviation ministry, stressing the adverse impact of international flight disturbances, which have led to route diversions, airspace restrictions, and operational challenges at airports.
AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel highlighted the resulting cargo delays, attributing them to circumstances outside exporters' control. He urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to instruct Cargo Terminal Operators to waive these fees, alleviating the financial strain on exporters.
- READ MORE ON:
- apparel
- export
- demurrage
- charges
- cargo
- flight
- disruptions
- airports
- west asian crisis
- logistics
ALSO READ
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge
Travel Industry Shaken by Middle East Conflict Disruptions
Flight Chaos as Middle Eastern Conflicts Disrupt Key Air Hubs
Geopolitical Turbulence Grounds Global Flights
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Turmoil and Supply Chain Disruptions