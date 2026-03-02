Left Menu

India-Canada Forge Stronger Ties with Key Economic and Energy Pacts

India and Canada have solidified their partnership with key agreements on uranium and minerals, aiming for $50 billion in trade by 2030. Prime Ministers Modi and Carney vow to enhance cooperation in energy, defense, and education. The renewed partnership follows diplomatic strains in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:42 IST
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Canada have entered a new phase of collaboration by signing crucial agreements on uranium supplies and critical minerals. Spearheaded by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, these pacts aim to elevate bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. The strategic moves highlight the countries' commitment to strengthening economic ties and cooperation in areas such as defense, technology, and renewable energy.

The leaders also focused on addressing global challenges, including terrorism and extremism. Modi emphasized India's alignment with Canada in promoting peace and stability, especially in light of the volatile situation in West Asia. Both sides agreed on the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, ensuring regional safety and well-being.

The renewed partnership marks a thaw in relations after past diplomatic tensions. High-profile discussions at the G7 summit and recent economic initiatives underscore a shared belief in democratic values and a vision for a prosperous future. The agreements underscore the deepening trust and mutual investment between both nations, reshaping their bilateral narrative.

