Escalating Middle East Tensions: A New Era of Conflict

In a sharp escalation of Middle East tensions, Israel and the US have launched intense military operations against Iran, sparking widespread regional conflict. This follows the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a move that has prompted retaliatory strikes from Tehran and its allies.

The conflict has critically impacted global energy markets, with oil prices skyrocketing and key Gulf infrastructure targeted. The US and Israel are focused on dismantling Iran's military capabilities and averting nuclear developments, actions President Trump claims may take several weeks.

The situation remains volatile as regional powers and global allies react, with many worried about extended instability. Airports are disrupted, markets are rattled, and diplomatic channels are strained in a crisis with far-reaching global consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)