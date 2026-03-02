Left Menu

Zimbabwe Cricket Team Stranded in India Amid West Asia Airspace Closures

The Zimbabwe cricket team finds their journey home from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup disrupted due to airspace closures in West Asia, leaving them stranded in India. Efforts are underway to arrange alternative travel plans. All players and staff are safe as they await further guidance.

Updated: 02-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:04 IST
Zimbabwe cricket team. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Zimbabwe cricket team is stranded in India following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, as airspace closures across parts of West Asia have disrupted their planned route home. Originally set to fly back via Dubai, their travel plans have been upended by rising tensions in the Middle East.

In the wake of escalating regional conflicts, airlines have been forced to suspend or reroute services, complicating Zimbabwe's return journey. Zimbabwe Cricket issued a statement confirming the team's safety and announced that contingency efforts are underway, with the ICC working closely to secure alternative flights.

Multiple international carriers have been impacted by the airspace closures, with Dubai being a significant transit point. The situation follows recent missile exchanges involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, prompting several West Asian countries to close their airspace. The team remains in constant communication with cricket authorities and hopes to return soon.

