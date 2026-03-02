Left Menu

Student Innovators Win National Recognition for AI-Powered Skin Health App

Students from a private school in Ahmedabad developed Derma Vision, an AI-based skin health application that identified skin conditions in a community screening. The app won the Best Innovative Idea in Artificial Intelligence at the Vigyantram National Championship and highlights early intervention's importance. It advises dermatological consultation when necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:05 IST
Student Innovators Win National Recognition for AI-Powered Skin Health App
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students from a private school in Ahmedabad have made headlines by developing an AI-based skin health application, Derma Vision, which flagged 50 cases requiring professional dermatological consultations during a community screening event. The app's innovative approach earned it the Best Innovative Idea in Artificial Intelligence award at the Vigyantram National Championship, hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi earlier this year.

As part of a Women's Day program, the app was used to scan over 450 women, identifying significant skin conditions in 50 participants. The project underscores the importance of technology in early detection and timely medical intervention. Created by students from Zebar School, the app demonstrates how computer vision technology can fulfill practical healthcare purposes.

Endorsed by professionals, the application provides actionable insights, care guidance, and encourages dermatologist visits when necessary. Following the successful trial, the team of budding innovators plans further collaborations with dermatologists to refine the application's clinical and ethical standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

 India
2
PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
U.S. Manufacturing Faces Price Surge Amid Tariffs and Middle East Tensions

U.S. Manufacturing Faces Price Surge Amid Tariffs and Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Confli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026