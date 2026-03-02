Student Innovators Win National Recognition for AI-Powered Skin Health App

Students from a private school in Ahmedabad have made headlines by developing an AI-based skin health application, Derma Vision, which flagged 50 cases requiring professional dermatological consultations during a community screening event. The app's innovative approach earned it the Best Innovative Idea in Artificial Intelligence award at the Vigyantram National Championship, hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi earlier this year.

As part of a Women's Day program, the app was used to scan over 450 women, identifying significant skin conditions in 50 participants. The project underscores the importance of technology in early detection and timely medical intervention. Created by students from Zebar School, the app demonstrates how computer vision technology can fulfill practical healthcare purposes.

Endorsed by professionals, the application provides actionable insights, care guidance, and encourages dermatologist visits when necessary. Following the successful trial, the team of budding innovators plans further collaborations with dermatologists to refine the application's clinical and ethical standards.

