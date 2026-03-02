Holi Delays: Delhi Metro Start Time Pushed to 2:30 PM

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a delayed start for metro train services in the national capital on Holi, March 4. Commuters will have to wait until 2:30 PM for the first metro trains to begin their journey from terminal stations across all lines.

The DMRC made this announcement public via a social media post on Monday, assuring passengers that the services would resume normal operation after the delayed start time. This adjustment is specific to the Holi festival day, with regular timings being observed thereafter.

On typical days, the Delhi Metro operates from 5 AM until 11:30 PM. This change highlights the impact of Holi celebrations on public transportation schedules in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)