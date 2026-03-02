Left Menu

Punjabi Star Ammy Virk Pleads for Family's Safety Amid UAE Tensions

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk expressed deep concern after his wife and daughter were stranded in the UAE amid regional tensions. Punjab's AAP leader assured that the state government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is taking steps to ensure their safety, as well as that of other stranded citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:20 IST
Ammy Virk
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi celebrity Ammy Virk has publicly aired his emotional distress over the plight of his family stranded in the UAE following heightened tensions in the region after the Israel-US attack on Iran.

Virk's post highlights the personal anguish faced by many, with the actor expressing gratitude for the UAE's initiatives to ensure public safety and pledging his prayers for peace and stability.

Punjab AAP leaders have assured their support, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann monitoring the situation closely, vowing to engage with the central government in safeguarding citizens at risk due to the ongoing Middle-East conflict. Efforts are also underway for the swift evacuation of affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

