Punjabi Star Ammy Virk Pleads for Family's Safety Amid UAE Tensions

Punjabi celebrity Ammy Virk has publicly aired his emotional distress over the plight of his family stranded in the UAE following heightened tensions in the region after the Israel-US attack on Iran.

Virk's post highlights the personal anguish faced by many, with the actor expressing gratitude for the UAE's initiatives to ensure public safety and pledging his prayers for peace and stability.

Punjab AAP leaders have assured their support, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann monitoring the situation closely, vowing to engage with the central government in safeguarding citizens at risk due to the ongoing Middle-East conflict. Efforts are also underway for the swift evacuation of affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)