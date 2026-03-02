Ayatollah Arafi's Fiery Address Amid Middle East Escalations

In a momentous televised address, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a new face in Iran's interim Leadership Council, made his public debut by delivering a vehement critique of Western military tactics, particularly those of the United States and Israel. His remarks, broadcast to the nation and the world, underscore the surging tensions following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Arafi's condemnation came amidst an alarming escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. On Monday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the initiation of the 'tenth wave of the True Promise 4 Operation.' Missiles reportedly targeted a government complex in Tel Aviv and strategic sites in East Al-Quds, as relayed by Tasnim News.

The IRGC's latest statement detailed the deployment of 'Khaybar missiles,' claiming substantial damage across occupied territories. As tensions rise, the IRGC has urged residents of these areas to evacuate. Concurrently, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed striking high-ranking Iranian intelligence figures in Operation 'Roaring Lion,' intensifying the regional conflict that began with a major offensive in late February. U.S. and Israeli forces have launched coordinated attacks on Iran, drawing concern from global leaders who call for de-escalation amidst the ongoing conflict.

