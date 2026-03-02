Stranded in the Gulf: Indian Nationals Caught Amid Middle East Tensions

In a developing situation, more than 260 individuals from Maharashtra find themselves stranded in the Middle East as airspace closures render travel impossible following recent military actions in Iran. These closures come in response to a joint US-Israel strike that has escalated regional tensions.

Among those affected is Congress MP Kalyan Kale, now unable to return from Dubai. As state officials compile data to gauge the full impact, there is mixed relief and concern among those stranded, emphasizing their current safety but uncertainty about return timelines.

The Indian government is addressing the crisis proactively, with Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet Committee on Security directing necessary actions for the citizens' safe repatriation. Local authorities are establishing communication channels with families and providing regular updates to address growing anxieties.