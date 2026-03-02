Left Menu

Pakistan's Aviation Turbulence Amid West Asia Crisis

Pakistan has halted over 500 flights, both domestic and international, due to ongoing conflict in West Asia, affecting passengers and cargo services. The disruption has stranded thousands and caused difficulties for industries reliant on air shipping. As foreign airlines redirect to Karachi, air traffic challenges escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:17 IST
In the midst of escalating conflict in West Asia, Pakistan has suspended over 500 flights, disrupting both domestic and international travel and leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Major airports including those in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad are deeply affected, causing a standstill in air cargo operations and impacting the delivery of essential goods.

While flights to Saudi Arabia are ongoing, other routes remain closed due to some airspace restrictions. This has led to a surge in diversions, particularly to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, echoing scenes reminiscent of the 1990 Gulf crisis. The situation has forced airlines to adjust operations amid regional security concerns and evolving travel advisories.

Compounding the aviation crisis, recent regional tensions have further strained flight operations, with Karachi airport witnessing an unprecedented influx of diverted flights. As limited aircraft parking space and operational delays become evident, the Pakistan Airports Authority has cautioned airlines to coordinate before landing. The ongoing situation in West Asia poses significant challenges, with potential further disruptions to air travel if the conflict persists.

