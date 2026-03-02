Farooq Abdullah Calls for Diplomacy Amidst West Asia Tensions
Farooq Abdullah, NC president, voiced deep concern over rising West Asian violence following Israel-US strikes on Iran. He urged a return to diplomacy, stressing the humanitarian impact, especially on the Global South. Abdullah and the NC passed a resolution expressing condolences for Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed alarm over the escalating violence in West Asia, ignited by Israel-US military actions against Iran and the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He urged all involved parties to engage in dialogue and diplomacy, highlighting the destabilizing impact of these events.
Abdullah stressed that the consequences of such violence exacerbate humanitarian challenges, particularly in the Global South, and called on peace-loving nations and UN members to unite in de-escalation efforts. He emphasized that sustainable peace is achievable only through respectful negotiations and mutual understanding.
Meanwhile, the National Conference passed a resolution expressing sympathy and solidarity with Iran, with Ali Mohammad Sagar leading condolences at the party headquarters. The resolution lamented the tragic loss of lives and advocated for international law and justice.
