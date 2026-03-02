Slovakia Calls for Urgent EU Talks to Resume Druzhba Pipeline Oil Flows

Slovakia is pushing for a prompt meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized that this meeting should ideally include Ukraine and Hungary to facilitate the quick resumption of oil flow along the Druzhba pipeline.

The Slovak and Hungarian governments have attributed the delay in oil supply resumption to Ukraine, alleging Kyiv's sluggishness in addressing the issue. However, Ukraine reports that necessary repairs are underway, following what they described as a Russian attack on western Ukrainian pumping stations in late January.

Fico remarked that this issue has now escalated into a European-Ukrainian predicament. He stressed the urgency for the EU Commission to organize a meeting within days to determine the course of action.

