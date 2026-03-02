West Bengal's Next Growth Wave: A Strategic Convergence of Business and Sports

Industry and sports leaders have collectively spotlighted West Bengal's potential as a key growth driver, citing its strategic location and improving business landscape. Sourav Ganguly, a former cricket captain, emphasized the shared ethos between sports and business focused on teamwork and resilience.

During the CII West Bengal conference themed 'West Bengal: Poised to Lead – Riding the Next Growth Wave', industry experts discussed enhancing entrepreneurship, strengthening infrastructure, and boosting local industries. Attendees highlighted the state's geographic and logistical advantages as a gateway to both the Northeast and Southeast Asia.

Investment prospects were underscored with plans for a new Rs 2,000 crore data center and significant funds earmarked for healthcare improvements. The event also witnessed the announcement of new leadership for the West Bengal State Council, setting the stage for the next chapter of the region's development.