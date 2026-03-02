Iran's Resilient Squad: Standing Tall Amid Crisis

On Monday, the Iranian women's soccer team demonstrated resilience at the Women's Asian Cup amidst geopolitical tensions involving Israel, the United States, and their homeland. Their focus remained on the game, despite Iran's political unrest.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari and her players maintained their concentration away from the controversies, as South Korea won an initial 3-0 match. The South Korean team dominated possession, keeping Iran's goalkeeper, Maryam Yektaei, busy throughout the game.

Captain Zahra Ghanbari and her team strive to progress in the tournament and secure a place in the upcoming Women's World Cup in Brazil, setting their sights on their next match against Australia, amidst support from their ardent fans.