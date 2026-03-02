France to Expand Nuclear Arsenal Amid Global Tensions

In a significant move, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that France would expand its nuclear warheads, marking the first increase since 1992. The announcement was made at a military base in L'Ile Longue, where the country's ballistic missile submarines are stationed.

President Macron's speech was not just a military statement but also a strategic positioning of France within the European security framework. The decision comes against a backdrop of complexities in transatlantic relations, particularly during the tenure of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The plan raises implications for Europe, reflecting Macron's vision of a robust defense strategy amid a shifting global security landscape. However, specific numbers for the warhead increase were not disclosed by President Macron.