Etihad Airways Resumes Select Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

In a move responding to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways resumed some limited flight operations on Monday. This decision follows significant disruptions caused by the Iranian conflict, which began over the weekend.

The closure of airspace across the region, including key hubs like Dubai and Doha, has ground most flights as the situation involves attacks from the U.S. and Israel and Iran's military response. Etihad confirmed in a statement to Reuters that while commercial flights remain cancelled, some repositioning, cargo, and repatriation missions are being conducted under strict operational and safety oversight.

The airline's website reported departures from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport heading to destinations such as London, Paris, Moscow, and Amsterdam, indicating some operational flexibility amid the wider crisis. Despite these developments, the airline earlier announced on its website that flights to and from Abu Dhabi would be suspended until Tuesday 10:00 GMT.