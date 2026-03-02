Left Menu

Etihad Airways Resumes Select Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Etihad Airways has resumed limited flight operations amidst the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S. The airline confirmed this while clarifying that most flights remain canceled due to airspace closures. Some flights are operating for repositioning, cargo, and repatriation purposes given safety approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:07 IST
Etihad Airways Resumes Select Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move responding to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways resumed some limited flight operations on Monday. This decision follows significant disruptions caused by the Iranian conflict, which began over the weekend.

The closure of airspace across the region, including key hubs like Dubai and Doha, has ground most flights as the situation involves attacks from the U.S. and Israel and Iran's military response. Etihad confirmed in a statement to Reuters that while commercial flights remain cancelled, some repositioning, cargo, and repatriation missions are being conducted under strict operational and safety oversight.

The airline's website reported departures from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport heading to destinations such as London, Paris, Moscow, and Amsterdam, indicating some operational flexibility amid the wider crisis. Despite these developments, the airline earlier announced on its website that flights to and from Abu Dhabi would be suspended until Tuesday 10:00 GMT.

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

 India
2
Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

 Global
3
Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

 India
4
Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026