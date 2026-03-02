Bangladesh Condemns Attack on Iran Leader, Calls for Dialogue
Bangladesh condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel, labeling it a violation of international norms. Bangladesh insists on dialogue and international law to resolve conflicts. The nation prioritizes the safety of its citizens affected by the ongoing hostilities.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In the aftermath of the targeted assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Bangladesh expressed its dismay over the incident, labeling the joint US-Israel attack as a breach of international law and norms.
Bangladesh's Foreign Office emphasized the importance of dialogue and adherence to international law in resolving disputes. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to protecting its citizens in the conflict area.
The ongoing situation has already resulted in casualties among Bangladeshi nationals, prompting the nation to condemn the sovereignty violation of Middle Eastern countries like Bahrain and the UAE.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Iran
- Assassination
- Ayatollah
- Khamenei
- US
- Israel
- Conflict
- International Law
- Dialogue
ALSO READ
Haryana Unveils Robust Health and Development Initiatives for 2026-27
Haryana to Launch Autonomous AI and Digital College: A New Era in Education
Pakistani Defence Ministry Employees Sentenced for Leaking Secrets to Russia
Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice
BJP Threatens Bulldozer Action Against Wealthy Amid Housing Row