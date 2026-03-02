Bangladesh Condemns Attack on Iran Leader, Calls for Dialogue

In the aftermath of the targeted assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Bangladesh expressed its dismay over the incident, labeling the joint US-Israel attack as a breach of international law and norms.

Bangladesh's Foreign Office emphasized the importance of dialogue and adherence to international law in resolving disputes. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to protecting its citizens in the conflict area.

The ongoing situation has already resulted in casualties among Bangladeshi nationals, prompting the nation to condemn the sovereignty violation of Middle Eastern countries like Bahrain and the UAE.