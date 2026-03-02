Left Menu

Pentagon Downplays Fears of Endless U.S.-Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions

The Pentagon dismissed concerns about an extended conflict with Iran, despite significant military actions involving the U.S. and Israel. Officials stress the operations aim to dismantle Iranian military capabilities, as Democrats criticize Trump's decision as a 'war of choice.' Casualties and further military buildup continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon sought to alleviate fears on Monday of a prolonged conflict following U.S and Israeli military operations against Iran, including the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the destruction of key military targets. Despite this, officials stopped short of providing a timeline or promise of zero casualties.

U.S. General Dan Caine indicated the military objectives, such as dismantling Iran's missile and naval capabilities, would require significant effort and time. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the operations were not akin to past engagements like Iraq, dismissing concerns about 'endless wars.'

Political tensions rise as Democrats accuse President Trump of sparking a 'war of choice' without adequate justification. Meanwhile, military actions continue, and public support appears low, according to recent polls, despite ongoing U.S. and Israeli military buildup in the region.

