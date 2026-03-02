Pentagon Downplays Fears of Endless U.S.-Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions

The Pentagon sought to alleviate fears on Monday of a prolonged conflict following U.S and Israeli military operations against Iran, including the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the destruction of key military targets. Despite this, officials stopped short of providing a timeline or promise of zero casualties.

U.S. General Dan Caine indicated the military objectives, such as dismantling Iran's missile and naval capabilities, would require significant effort and time. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the operations were not akin to past engagements like Iraq, dismissing concerns about 'endless wars.'

Political tensions rise as Democrats accuse President Trump of sparking a 'war of choice' without adequate justification. Meanwhile, military actions continue, and public support appears low, according to recent polls, despite ongoing U.S. and Israeli military buildup in the region.