Airline Disruptions: Global Chaos Amid Middle East Conflicts

The escalation of conflict in Iran and subsequent airspace closures in the Middle East have led to widespread flight cancellations by global airlines. Major hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi remain closed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers worldwide and causing significant disruption to international travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global air travel faces significant disruption as key Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi remain closed due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. This has left tens of thousands of passengers stranded worldwide.

Airlines were forced to cancel flights following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which resulted in a new regional conflict. Major carriers including Aegean Airlines, Air France, and British Airways have suspended service to affected areas.

The situation continues to develop, with airlines updating cancellations and suspensions as the conflict progresses. Affected regions include Israel, Lebanon, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

