Airline Disruptions: Global Chaos Amid Middle East Conflicts
The escalation of conflict in Iran and subsequent airspace closures in the Middle East have led to widespread flight cancellations by global airlines. Major hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi remain closed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers worldwide and causing significant disruption to international travel.
Airlines were forced to cancel flights following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which resulted in a new regional conflict. Major carriers including Aegean Airlines, Air France, and British Airways have suspended service to affected areas.
The situation continues to develop, with airlines updating cancellations and suspensions as the conflict progresses. Affected regions include Israel, Lebanon, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
