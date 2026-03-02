Airline Disruptions: Global Chaos Amid Middle East Conflicts

Global air travel faces significant disruption as key Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi remain closed due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. This has left tens of thousands of passengers stranded worldwide.

Airlines were forced to cancel flights following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which resulted in a new regional conflict. Major carriers including Aegean Airlines, Air France, and British Airways have suspended service to affected areas.

The situation continues to develop, with airlines updating cancellations and suspensions as the conflict progresses. Affected regions include Israel, Lebanon, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)