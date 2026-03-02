Delhi CM Makes 'Shatak' Tax-Free to Celebrate RSS Journey

In a move to promote cultural history, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared the film 'Shatak', which chronicles the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) century-long journey, exempt from taxes in the capital. The announcement came during the film's screening in Delhi this Monday.

The Chief Minister underscored 'Shatak's relevance, emphasizing its portrayal of the RSS's unwavering commitment to nation-building over the past 100 years. 'This film offers a profound representation of the Sangh's dedication to national service and reconstruction,' Gupta remarked, encouraging residents to seize the opportunity to watch the tax-free film.

Further reflecting on the RSS's heritage, Gupta shared on social media that 'The Shatabdi Yatra of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a testament to perseverance and altruism.' Encouraging public engagement, she described the film as a powerful medium to connect younger audiences with this historic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)