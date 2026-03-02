Conflict Drives Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
The euro and yen weakened due to higher oil prices and Middle East conflict, boosting the safe-haven dollar. Key events include expanded U.S.-Israeli operations, Qatar halting LNG production, and resulting market reactions. Inflation concerns delay Federal Reserve rate cuts. Cryptocurrencies rise, with Bitcoin gaining significantly.
The euro and yen experienced declines on Monday, influenced by escalating oil prices, as concerns grew over energy shortages in regions heavily reliant on imports. The dollar, on the other hand, strengthened as a safe-haven currency amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East.
Hostilities broadened as the U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran saw Israel launch attacks against Lebanon, while Iran responded by targeting Gulf states and a British base in Cyprus. Consequently, Brent crude futures surged by up to 13%, settling up 7.6% at $78.64 per barrel.
Market analysts pointed to heightened oil concerns as a catalyst for the dollar's rise, with Steve Englander of Standard Chartered Bank noting the impact of Gulf region oil facility attacks. This led to energy production stoppages, including Qatar halting LNG production. The Federal Reserve's inflation worries delayed rate cut expectations, further benefiting the dollar amidst geopolitical uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
