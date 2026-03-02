Left Menu

Conflict Drives Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

The euro and yen weakened due to higher oil prices and Middle East conflict, boosting the safe-haven dollar. Key events include expanded U.S.-Israeli operations, Qatar halting LNG production, and resulting market reactions. Inflation concerns delay Federal Reserve rate cuts. Cryptocurrencies rise, with Bitcoin gaining significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:50 IST
Conflict Drives Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro and yen experienced declines on Monday, influenced by escalating oil prices, as concerns grew over energy shortages in regions heavily reliant on imports. The dollar, on the other hand, strengthened as a safe-haven currency amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

Hostilities broadened as the U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran saw Israel launch attacks against Lebanon, while Iran responded by targeting Gulf states and a British base in Cyprus. Consequently, Brent crude futures surged by up to 13%, settling up 7.6% at $78.64 per barrel.

Market analysts pointed to heightened oil concerns as a catalyst for the dollar's rise, with Steve Englander of Standard Chartered Bank noting the impact of Gulf region oil facility attacks. This led to energy production stoppages, including Qatar halting LNG production. The Federal Reserve's inflation worries delayed rate cut expectations, further benefiting the dollar amidst geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

 India
2
Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

 India
4
Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026