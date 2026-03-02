Left Menu

Haryana Budget 2026-27: Rhetoric Without Reality

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticizes Haryana's 2026-27 budget as 'rhetoric without reality,' accusing the BJP government of increasing the state's debt to over Rs 5.56 lakh crore. He argues the budget allocation fails to address inflation, employment, agriculture, and vital water resources from the SYL Canal.

Updated: 02-03-2026 22:39 IST
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has slammed Haryana's budget for 2026-27 as mere 'rhetoric without reality,' blaming the ruling BJP for burdening the state with a debt exceeding Rs 5.56 lakh crore.

Hooda contends that the budget falls short in addressing inflation, providing employment, and allocating adequately to crucial sectors like agriculture and their share of the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal waters.

Furthermore, Indian National Lok Dal president Abhay Singh Chautala demands a white paper on the state's rising debt, while also decrying the lack of policies supporting farmers and requisite measures for economic growth.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

