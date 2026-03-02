U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve: A Safety Net Amid Global Tensions

A source on Monday confirmed that the U.S. is not considering releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) despite recent U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran. The SPR, based in Louisiana and Texas, remains a vital asset with over 415 million barrels ready for emergency supply needs.

The reserve gained attention when former President Joe Biden authorized an unprecedented release of 180 million barrels to stabilize global oil markets after Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. This maneuver was part of efforts to alleviate market disruptions following sanctions on Russia, a leading oil producer.

Following this significant drawdown, the Biden administration has been restrained in replenishment efforts, closely tied to Congressional budgetary approvals. Former President Donald Trump faced similar constraints regarding the restocking of the reserve, indicating the politically sensitive nature of strategic oil management.

