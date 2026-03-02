Left Menu

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve: A Safety Net Amid Global Tensions

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, world's largest emergency oil stockpile, won't release oil after U.S.-Israeli actions on Iran, according to a source. President Biden previously ordered a massive release due to Russia's Ukraine invasion. Limited oil buybacks from the reserve need Congressional funding approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:42 IST
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve: A Safety Net Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A source on Monday confirmed that the U.S. is not considering releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) despite recent U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran. The SPR, based in Louisiana and Texas, remains a vital asset with over 415 million barrels ready for emergency supply needs.

The reserve gained attention when former President Joe Biden authorized an unprecedented release of 180 million barrels to stabilize global oil markets after Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. This maneuver was part of efforts to alleviate market disruptions following sanctions on Russia, a leading oil producer.

Following this significant drawdown, the Biden administration has been restrained in replenishment efforts, closely tied to Congressional budgetary approvals. Former President Donald Trump faced similar constraints regarding the restocking of the reserve, indicating the politically sensitive nature of strategic oil management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

 Global
2
Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Tragic Encounter: Case Cracked with Arrests

Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Tragic Encounter: Case Cracked with Arrests

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

 India
4
PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026