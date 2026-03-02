Ranveer Singh's Mimicry Controversy: Court Extends Relief

The Karnataka High Court has extended interim relief to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh amid allegations he mocked a deity in his mimicry of a movie character. The court's decision prevents coercive police action until March 9, giving Singh a chance to put forward his defense.

Singh's legal trouble arose after he allegedly called a deity a 'ghost' while mimicking Rishab Shetty's role as 'Chavunda' from the film 'Kantara Chapter-1'. The actor, who is abroad, was unable to appear in court due to disruptions caused by conflicts in West Asia.

A lawyer filed the case claiming hurt religious sentiments, which led to the registration of an FIR. On February 24, the High Court intervened, instructing authorities not to take immediate action against Singh as his counsel, Sajjan Poovayya, represented him in court.