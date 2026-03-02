IndiGo's Special Relief Flights: Navigating the Middle East Crisis

IndiGo is set to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to Indian cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad on March 3 to assist those stranded due to the ongoing Middle East crisis. The initiative comes amid significant disruptions following attacks on Iran, which led to multiple airspace closures.

The Indian civil aviation ministry announced it is closely monitoring the airspace situation in the region while coordinating efforts with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah. IndiGo is ensuring all necessary approvals and asserting compliance with current airspace conditions to facilitate a safe return for passengers.

With efforts to resume long-haul operations through alternative routes, airlines are repositioning aircraft and crew to restore normalcy. The aviation ministry has further emphasized the importance of transparent communication with passengers and adhering to regulations on refunds, rescheduling, and assistance, while working alongside global aviation authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)