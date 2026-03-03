Global Shipping Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz

Geopolitical tensions have resulted in significant disruptions within the global shipping industry. Jeremy Nixon, CEO of container carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE), reported that around 100 container ships are entangled in a backlog of 750 vessels around the Strait of Hormuz after recent U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

At a recovery conference in Long Beach, California, Nixon highlighted that this congestion involves roughly 10% of the global container ship fleet. Concerns have arisen following maritime insurers' decision to cease voyages through the critical strait connecting Iran and Oman, a region responsible for transporting about a fifth of the world's oil supply and substantial quantities of natural gas.

This escalation in regional hostilities sees Iran retaliating against the Western strikes, exacerbating the blockade and further threatening the global logistics network. As diplomatic relations remain strained, the shipping sector braces for continued challenges and seeks viable solutions to navigate the complex geopolitical climate.