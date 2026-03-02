Stranded in Dubai: Chandauli Families Caught Amidst Middle East Tensions
A pre-wedding shoot in Dubai left five members of two families from Uttar Pradesh stranded due to the Middle East conflict disrupting flights. The families reached out to authorities for help, appealing to Prime Minister Modi for intervention. 1,100 flights have been canceled due to ongoing tensions.
A pre-wedding trip to Dubai has turned into an unexpected ordeal for two families from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district. The disruption of flight services due to escalating tensions in the Middle East has left them stranded, prompting a public appeal for help.
Ajay Jain, a coal trader from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, shared that his elder son, Prince Jain, 27, traveled to Dubai ahead of his wedding in April along with his fiancée, Payal Jain, 26. Accompanied by Prince's younger brother Arihant, 19, Payal's brother Monu Jain, 30, and his wife Muskan, 28, the group intended to return on March 2.
The family remains at a hotel near the Burj Khalifa with no clear plan for returning due to the suspension of flights linked to the conflict. They have contacted the Indian embassy and appealed for Prime Minister Modi's intervention for their safe return. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed that more than 1,100 international flights have been canceled since February 28.
