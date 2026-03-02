Left Menu

Stranded in Dubai: Chandauli Families Caught Amidst Middle East Tensions

A pre-wedding shoot in Dubai left five members of two families from Uttar Pradesh stranded due to the Middle East conflict disrupting flights. The families reached out to authorities for help, appealing to Prime Minister Modi for intervention. 1,100 flights have been canceled due to ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:43 IST
Stranded in Dubai: Chandauli Families Caught Amidst Middle East Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

A pre-wedding trip to Dubai has turned into an unexpected ordeal for two families from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district. The disruption of flight services due to escalating tensions in the Middle East has left them stranded, prompting a public appeal for help.

Ajay Jain, a coal trader from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, shared that his elder son, Prince Jain, 27, traveled to Dubai ahead of his wedding in April along with his fiancée, Payal Jain, 26. Accompanied by Prince's younger brother Arihant, 19, Payal's brother Monu Jain, 30, and his wife Muskan, 28, the group intended to return on March 2.

The family remains at a hotel near the Burj Khalifa with no clear plan for returning due to the suspension of flights linked to the conflict. They have contacted the Indian embassy and appealed for Prime Minister Modi's intervention for their safe return. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed that more than 1,100 international flights have been canceled since February 28.

TRENDING

1
US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

 United States
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

 United Arab Emirates
4
Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026