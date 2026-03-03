Biscuit Bonanza: Highway Accident Causes Crumbs in Thane

A container truck loaded with biscuits experienced an accident on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, within Thane's jurisdiction, in Maharashtra. The incident unfolded at approximately 4 am on Tuesday, yet resulted in no injuries, according to officials.

Yasin Tadvi, the disaster management chief, confirmed that the truck, en route to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, lost control at a bend near Kharegaon Toll Plaza and overturned. The vehicle was transporting roughly 20 tonnes of biscuits at the time.

The mishap also led to a diesel tank leak, spilling fuel onto the roadway. Despite this, preventive measures were swiftly enacted to avert any further incidents. Subsequently, the damaged truck was removed with a crane, and the highway was reopened for commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)