Cyclist Kanthi Dutt Gears Up for 750km 'Fit India' Road Tour from Hyderabad to Mumbai

Kanthi Dutt, a cyclist and Sports Authority of India fitness ambassador, will embark on a 750km road tour from Hyderabad to Mumbai promoting the 'Fit India' campaign. The journey, starting March 7, aims to inspire personal healing, resilience, and active living through interactive sessions in various educational institutions.

Updated: 03-03-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:54 IST
Kanthi Dutt, a renowned cyclist and fitness ambassador for the Sports Authority of India, is set to launch a 750km road tour from Hyderabad to Mumbai, commencing March 7, in support of the 'Fit India' campaign.

The expedition seeks to promote the importance of physical and psychological wellness, with Dutt sharing his personal journey of healing through cycling after his father's passing. His venture is supported by the Sports Authority of India and involves interactive engagements at educational institutions along the route.

The tour, which concludes at Vashi's Inorbit Mall on March 14, also marks a milestone celebration in Pune after 500km. As part of the 'Fit India' initiative, this tour underscores the significance of active living for mental resilience and is backed by outreach programs across Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

