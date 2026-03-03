Air Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Drives Global Flight Routes to Unprecedented Heights

Flight prices between Asia and Europe have surged following the closure of key Middle Eastern airport hubs due to escalating tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Airline platforms report extensive bookings on vital routes for several days in advance, signaling a travel chaos.

Gulf airport closures, including Dubai, have significantly reduced travel capacities on popular international routes, prompting a 75% spike in inquiries to Australia's Flight Centre Travel Group. Alternative rebooking via Asian and North American routes is underway, but increased flight times and heightened fuel costs could result in lasting fare inflation.

Airlines circumventing the closed airspace by opting for alternative hubs or non-stop routes may benefit temporarily as travelers go for options beyond Gulf carriers. However, with global oil prices escalating, concerns over the long-term impact on airfares and connectivity are rising among industry experts.